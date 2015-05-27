What New College Graduates Wish You Would Say About Finding A Job

It can’t be easy watching your beloved, talented, educated money-pit child walk off that graduation stage, diploma in hand . . . and move back home with no job prospects. Last summer when I graduated with a couple of freelance jobs but was looking for something full-time, I was lucky that my parents mostly employed the strategy they had been using with me since the fourth grade: “She’s got it.” They were always supportive but never pestered me about what progress I had made that day, where I was applying, who I had reached out to, because they knew I was on top it. And guess what? Their trust in me gave me much more confidence in my job search than constant nagging would have.

Any expert and anyone who has been there can tell you that self-esteem is the thing that takes the biggest hit during unemployment. Trust me, your kids are just as eager to find a job as you are for them to have one. They know you’ve just spent thousands of dollars on their education, and (I hope) they are endlessly grateful. They desperately want to have an answer to the question: “Where are you working?” Social media is there with unrelenting reminders of what isn’t true but certainly feels like it is: “EVERYONE HAS A JOB EXCEPT YOU, LOSER.”

In short, they’re downright terrified. (For confirmation on that, just read this piece I wrote last year, “Fears Of A New Graduate”). From talking to many friends who have been through this difficult situation with their parents in the past year, here is some friendly advice for being there for your child in a productive way during the job search.

You know your kid, and maybe he or she is someone who needs an extra push to get things done. But either way, trying to micromanage your adult child’s career is ill-advised. I just read a truly horrifying anecdote in Aliza Licht’s new book Leave Your Mark about an insistent mother who called DKNY repeatedly seeking a job for her daughter.

She literally sent an email with the subject line: “A Job For My Daughter.” While I doubt that most parents reach that degree of desperation (God, I hope), it is an extreme illustration of the difficulty in watching your college graduate look for a job, and your natural desire to help in any way possible. Don’t go down that path. At this point, the kids are officially raised–you have to trust they’re equipped to find a job on their own.

Just last week, I wrote about nine successful millennials who did something after graduation other than start a full-time job. Your child’s career path might not look like you expected it to. In fact, it almost certainly won’t, given the rapidly changing job market.

The paths to success are many, and multiplying every day.

One of my friends said one of the things he appreciated most about his parents was that they never questioned his unusual career choices: in particular, one summer when he took an internship at Sesame Street. This may have seemed crazy at the time, but the internship turned out to be an eye-opening experience that motivated him to go to law school.