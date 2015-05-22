4 Alternatives To Summer Fridays

You just suffered through a long, hot workweek. It’s Friday during the summer. Should you stay at work or cut out early?

We all want more time. But are Summer Fridays the best way to get it?

In an oft-cited study commissioned by a vodka company, we learned workers like Summer Fridays. In fact, the survey found 76% of employees believe Summer Friday policies are an effective tool for increasing productivity, while 87% of responders believe it’s a key part of a healthier work-life balance.

Summer Fridays are ostensibly a holdover from the Mad Men days, when cutting out to beat the Hamptons traffic was paramount in the race to the first Martini. These days, the practice is widespread in certain geographies such as the Northeast, and industries such as media and publishing, but is elusive to the vast majority of workers.

We all know Americans work too much, and working less should be a priority for our health and overall productivity. But are Summer Fridays actually worth it?

Does the practice contribute to our busyness or detract from it? Are we more productive when we look forward to a Friday afternoon on the beach, or on Monday morning after a few hours of extra rest? The answers are still fuzzy.

Many employees say forced time off adds to stress of packing more work into fewer hours. Around 69% indicate they forfeit their extra free hours because of their workload.