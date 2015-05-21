Bernie Sanders: “I Worry That We Are Moving Toward An Orwellian Society”

Bernie Sanders, currently an Independent Senator from Vermont who is hoping to become the Democratic nominee for president recently responded to several questions posed to him on Reddit for an hour. The Senator is running an insurgent campaign against Democratic front-runner and presumptive nominee Hillary Clinton. Sander’s campaign is based on a groundswell of grassroots support. In his first 24 hours as a presidential candidate, he raised $1.5 million in donations, averaging just $43 apiece.

Several Redditors from Vermont also praised Sanders for how approachable he is, with one writing, “He always has time for you (he’s heard my grandma out so many times) and he never bullshits. He talks straight.”

Below, we’ve picked out some examples of that straight talking.





In response to a question about nuclear energy and federal subsidies for nuclear power plants, Sanders said that he believes “climate change is the most significant planetary crisis that we face” and that we urgently need to move away from fossil fuels. He said that investing in solar, wind, and geothermal energy is more cost-effective than nuclear plants. “I do not support more nuclear power plants when we do not know how we get rid of the toxic waste from the ones that already exist,” the senator said.

Another Redditor asked if Senator Sanders, a politician who many expected to run as an Independent rather than a Democrat, would support alternative voting schemes that would allow third parties to participate or getting rid of the Electoral College. Sanders replied that he is very interested in electoral reform, but is focused on more practical measures for the time being.

“The major issue in terms of our electoral system is truly campaign finance reform,” Sanders said. “Right now we are at a moment in history where the Koch brothers and other billionaires are in the process of buying politicians and elections. We need to overturn Citizens United with a constitutional amendment.”

When it comes to robots eventually taking our jobs, Sanders said that there’s no question that technological advancement will continue to replace the number of workers needed to produce physical items. But, “increased productivity should not punish the average worker,” he said, “which is why we have to move toward universal health care, making higher education available to all, a social safety net which is strong and a tax system which is progressive.”