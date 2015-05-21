advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Snap! Crackle! Pop! How Kellogg’s Crushed The Cereal Competition

Snap! Crackle! Pop! How Kellogg’s Crushed The Cereal Competition
[Photos: BETTMANN/CORBIS (JOHN HARVEY KELLOGG); PF-BYGONE-1/ALAMY (BATTLE CREEK SANITARIUM); CORBIS/CORBIS (DON’T BE TOO FAT); CORBIS/CORBIS (PORTRAIT OF WK KELLOGG); ADVERTISING ARCHIVE/EVERETT COLLECTION (KELLOGG’S ALL-BRAN MAGAZINE ADVERT)]
By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

Did you know that the Kellogg’s Company began as a Seventh Day Adventist health spa in 1894? Crazy, right? Watch the video above to see how it evolved to make the sugary snacks it’s known for today–it involves sibling rivalry, ingenious marketing, and a few lawsuits!–and why the company is reinventing itself for the kale generation.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life