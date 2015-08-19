A Q&A With ZeShan Malik, Co-Founder of Melee Media

For a campaign to break through and stand out in today’s landscape it has to be incredibly thoughtful, visually compelling, and seamlessly designed and executed across every touch point. The very best campaigns––the ones that stay alive in our memories forever––are those that create a world of their very own, and succeed in making a long-term connection with the audience. For example, I loved the creative developed for StreetEasy’s first ever ad campaign. Especially how it depicted a bird’s-eye view of New York City apartments filled with beautifully drawn illustrations of cartoon characters. The illustrations were so intricate and genius that I couldn’t walk past an ad without stopping to analyze the incredible detail in every drawing. Another great one is Manhattan Mini Storage. Year after year, I continue to be impressed with their sharp, sarcastic copy, all from what feels like one insanely funny person.

How does technology change the way you work with brands to design messaging for different touchpoints such as mobile and tablet devices?

Technology definitely impacts everything we do, but it’s more of an external factor. Our goal with every client is to be a strategic partner, starting first with developing a deep understanding of the brand and then working to define the messaging. From there we adapt our messaging to the technologies we are working with, and determine the best solutions for implementing the ideas across platforms. For example, print adverts may work best if they feel editorial, where as visually arresting out-of-home placements with awesome copy have the power to stop people in their tracks. As for web and mobile, we often recommend featuring short, amazing copy that has its own personality but also reads as straight to the point.

It’s amazing how visual so much of our culture has become. How do you incorporate that development into your projects?

Society loves to consume visual content. We see the value of content through our own lens, what I love you may dislike and visa versa. But the fact is, with technology constantly advancing, with certain forms of technology becoming cheaper, with middlemen being cut out more than ever, and with high-speed Internet becoming more available, great visual content is king. If you’re making something great, whether that’s a video series, or a blog of GIFs, if it feels fresh, different and well maintained, it can become hugely successful. I’ve taken a strong interest in getting involved with animation and cartoons on a personal level. It’s a passion of mine that I pursued in junior high, high school, and college, but dropped once I joined the world of marketing. But as my agency has found success, I’ve started to re-engage the world of cartoons, mostly for the love of it, but partly because if the content is great, it can be successful. It took a couple of years, but I recently completed a claymation short called Aeysha (http://aeysha.tv) with my good friend Brett Harding. Hopefully society sees Aeysha as great content, and the desire to consume it grows.

Professionally at Melee, we produce a lot of events, and they often have a strong visual element to them because that’s what people want. We produced the world’s first live, crowd-curated gallery exhibition for a new Shutterstock brand called Offset. Guests of the event could literally control the imagery on the gallery’s walls. This required us to develop technology that had never been available before, and for us to loop in some of the best projection mappers in the world. We also recently produced an interactive gallery exhibition for LCD Soundsystem that featured never-before-seen photography and video of LCD that Ruvan Wijesooriya shot over the past 10+ years. Neither project would have been cool without great content and new technologies. I’m constantly trying to stay on the pulse of new trends in art, live events, and interactivity so I can continue to deliver my clients the best ideas.