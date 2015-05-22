How Minecraft Inspired Jewelbots, The Programmable Bracelets For Tween Girls

That’s the animating principle behind Jewelbots, Chipps’s latest venture. She and cofounder Brooke Moreland have reimagined the classic charm bracelet as a cutting-edge wearable, with the goal of inspiring young girls to experiment with code.





If Minecraft motivates boys as young as eight to take on challenges like building their own servers, says Chipps, why not create the equivalent environment, but for girls? “This whole thing has been a quest to find something that girls love so much, and give them the opportunity to customize it if they want to,” she says. “They don’t have to [customize]–but the hypothesis is, they’ll teach themselves and create community around it.”

We’re sitting in the Chinatown office in New York where she and Moreland have been working since graduating from Highway1, a hardware accelerator that counts Ringly among its alumni. Chipps picks up an early flower charm prototype the size of her palm, made of aluminum and injection-molded plastic, and then compares it to a more recent version. The electronics, including LEDs and a motor that produces vibrations, will fit inside a small disc roughly the size of a quarter. Translucent plastic charms of varying designs will fit over the disc, and then attach to an elastic bracelet.

When within Bluetooth range, Jewelbots bracelets will be able to communicate with one another via mesh network–for example, flashing purple to indicate that a friend is nearby, or buzzing twice to indicate a new social media message. Girls will be able to set simple notification preferences, using an iOS or Android-compatible app, or establish rules of their own, using Jewelbots’s Arduino-compatible library.

Chipps and Moreland hope that girls ages 9 to 14, who for generations have created private languages known only to their friends, will see potential in Jewelbots to riff on those classic social games. Sequences of light or vibration, says Moreland, open the door to Morse code-style communication. “It helps them to be creative–what do you want these vibrations to mean?” she says. “The secret language really appeals to them.”





Other startups focused on women in technology have opted to partner with schools. Vidcode, for example, which introduces code by teaching girls to apply custom filters to their photos and videos, is developing curricular supports for teachers. Jewelbots, in contrast, intends to harness the kind of parent-skirting, disappearing-ink creativity that is often evident in tweens’ use of hashtags and SMS acronyms.