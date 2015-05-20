See The Engineering Behind An Indy 500 Race Car In TE Connectivity’s New Web Series

As the four crashes in less than a week leading up to the 99th Indianapolis 500 can attest, the line between design advantage and disaster can be very thin in auto racing. So thin that there have been rule changes to reduce speed and increase downforce in the race cars before this year’s big race.

New to the Indy 500 this year is TE Connectivity (fks Tyco Electronics) sponsoring Andretti Autosport, and the tech company is taking the opportunity to give fans a peek under the hood at the engineering behind its race car. With agency Kbs the brand has created a four-part web series looking at the cars, the conditions, the driver and the data that make for a successful race.





Even for non-car racing fans, it’s an engaging series that puts a STEM spin on why more than 400,000 people show up to watch the annual 3.5 hour race.