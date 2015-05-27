Designing Offices Where Both Introverts And Extroverts Can Thrive

Office design trends tend to come in cycles. The open plan office has been in vogue for years now, with companies from Google to Goldman Sachs to American Express to Bloomberg building workspaces without partitions. Facebook recently unveiled pictures of its drool-worthy, Frank Gehry-designed campus, which will be the largest open floor plan in the entire world. Business leaders thinking about office redesigns often just crib off-the-shelf solutions that have worked well for others and recreate them. As a result, a full 70% of Americans today work in offices with open plans.

The theory is that these open, airy working environments foster creativity, spontaneous collaboration, and transparency among employees. However, we’re quickly discovering that this approach is far too simplistic. In practice, different personality types thrive in different work environments. Open plans work fabulously for extroverts who are energized by collaborative experiences, but are less helpful to introverts who need to be left alone to recharge in order to be productive. It is also true that different types of work call for different kinds of space configuration: even the most social of workers sometimes need silence to bang out a draft of a speech or focus on crunching numbers for a report.

Max Chopovsky, founder of Chicago Creative Space, a firm that helps companies create thriving office cultures through design, believes that business leaders focus so much on what has worked for others that they don’t spend enough time thinking about the particular needs of their own employee base. “There’s no secret sauce that’s applicable to every company out there,” Chopovsky says. “Companies always say they want Google’s space and culture, but that’s all wrong. They shouldn’t strive to be anyone else; they should strive to be themselves.”

Max Chopovsky

A smarter solution, he says, is for business leaders to devote time to carefully observing the behaviors of their workers before making any major decisions. His underlying thesis is that it is impossible to completely manufacture culture; instead, culture bubbles up from the habits and rituals of employees. There are major differences in personality types depending on industry. Some fields, like advertising or marketing, require plenty of brainstorming and teamwork, while other fields, like engineering and accounting, require plenty of private space. The best thing an employer can do is identify what makes their particular office community tick, and find ways to encourage it to thrive.

Values also differ from company to company. These ideals and belief systems tend to emerge from the vision of the company’s founders, who naturally hire people who share their outlook. So, for instance, if a startup’s founders believe that the best ideas emerge from late-night conversations over foosball and beer, they are likely to bring on people who enjoy working in similarly casual environments. On the other hand, if the founders started the company with young families in tow, they might hire people who believe in maximizing the 9-to-5 workday so that they can leave promptly to have dinner with their kids. Each of these cultures will result in different workspaces.

And even if they share similar values, any population of workers will have a range of preferences in terms of working environments. So it is always important for employers to offer a range of possible workspaces for employees to pick from on any given day. “A good office resembles a good home,” Chopovsky says. “Different rooms in the home fulfill different needs and are used at different points in the day.” A kitchen, for instance, is where families gather to spend time together. When someone needs a quiet moment to read, they might hide away in the den or a book nook. The same logic applies to an office.

One of the most recent trends in office design is to have offices without any assigned seating at all. At GlaxoSmithKline’s new offices in Philadelphia, employees can show up to work with their laptop and pick whatever space makes the best sense to them at any given moment. If they need to have a brainstorm session, they might meet with their team in an open corner of the office; if they need to do a conference call, they might go to a quiet room; if they are feeling social, they might hang out in the snack room.