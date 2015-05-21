Why This Could Be A Great Time To Be Unemployed

Low unemployment coupled with the capability to search and apply for jobs online and via mobile is giving candidates more control than ever.

Tara Sinclair, PhD and chief economist with Indeed, believes the war for talent is on. Driven by the aggregated data from Indeed users and from the Bureau of Labor statistics in her latest research for Indeed’s Hiring Lab, Sinclair’s latest report shows there are several dominant trends based on what job seekers are searching.

Six of the top 10 fastest-growing job searches are for positions in the tech industry, two in healthcare, and talent acquisition bringing up the rear.



People are also increasingly searching for flexible work, meaning that even as the economy improves, a 40-hour week may not be the norm for much longer.



Oil and gas jobs were popular throughout the year, even though prices are fluctuating.



There is particularly high demand from employers for administrators, managers, and technicians.

With a smaller pool of people who are actively unemployed, job flow in the coming years is expected to be dominated by people leaving their current positions for better opportunities.

Supply and demand is skewed greatly between employers and job seekers. That gap between the number of openings and job-seeker interest is widest in both healthcare and tech. According to the report, twice as many employers are looking to fill jobs as there are candidates applying. The mismatch also appears in transportation and material moving occupations. General management jobs, on the other hand, have about an equal number of openings to candidates (15.03% to 15.07%, respectively).

Tech jobs may dominate the headlines as hackers and dropouts find ways to snap up coveted positions, but according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, health care organizations added an average of 26,000 jobs per month to the field last year.