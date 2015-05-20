Durex Made A (SFW) Video Breakdown Of The Japanese Kama Sutra

If you were ever in the market for a sex-move index video that you could watch at work, then you’re in luck.

To promote the brand’s Real Love line of condoms, Durex Japan created a two-minute web film that demonstrates the Japanese kama sutra. A man and a woman walk into what appears to be a wrestling or sumo ring, but we very quickly find out they’re not here to fight. The couple then gets down to the business of providing a quick reference sexual acrobatics tutorial for anyone looking to spice up their own repertoire.

In Japanese but…you’ll get the message.