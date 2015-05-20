Spotify Launches Podcasts, Video, And Context-Based Listening

Spotify is already the biggest music subscription service in the U.S., but it is facing increasing competition as more big players, including Apple and Jay Z, enter the streaming-music market. Today, Spotify is launching a new version that incorporates podcasts, video, and a new, contextually aware approach to music playback.

“If we truly want Spotify to be the soundtrack of our lives, we need it to be able to deliver the right music based on who we are, what we’re doing, and how we’re feeling,” said Spotify CEO Daniel Ek at this morning’s launch event in New York City.

The update, the most substantial to the service in some time, attempts to make Spotify more of a one-stop-shop for listening by including spoken, radio-style audio, and short clips from video providers like Vice and Comedy Central. It’s a bit like having the Snapchat Discover tab and a podcasting app like Stitcher both built right into the app millions of people already use to stream music.

This expansion of Spotify’s focus beyond music comes thanks to partnerships with an array of content providers, including Comedy Central, Vice, BBC, Nerdist, TED, and Conde Nast, to name a few.

The latest phase in the competitive war between music streaming companies is all about content exclusivity, and Spotify’s new content push is no exception. Some of these partners will produce exclusive content just for Spotify. Other providers, such as Nerdist, will make their content available to Spotify listeners early, with new episodes landing three hours before they arrive on other platforms.

As the music streaming market heats up and braces for Apple’s expected relaunch of the Beats music service next month, Spotify is clearly fixated on making its service as all-inclusive and addictive as possible. With the so-called “golden age” of podcasting now well underway, adding support for podcasts is a logical step. Meanwhile, Google has been taking aim at Spotify with products like Google Play Music All Access and the still-in-beta YouTube Music Key subscription service. By adding video to its streaming service, Spotify positions itself more competitively against whatever future threat YouTube may pose.

Spotify also unveiled a contextually aware playlist engine, which makes music recommendations based on the time of day and what activities a user might be doing at a given time. Users can choose from a selection of time-specific activities: Morning, Morning Commute, Workday, Evening, and so forth. These playlists are auto-generated based on a blend of the user’s history and what the service thinks what would be most appropriate music for that user’s context and likely mood.