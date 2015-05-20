Here’s What The Opening of “The Simpsons” Looks Like Recreated With Stock Footage

We’ve already seen what some new sitcoms might look like made entirely from stock footage, and now we’re getting a glimpse of similar filler clips used to simulate the opening to one of the greatest shows of all time.

“Recreating The Simpsons Intro Using Stock Footage” is a clip that reveals how stock can be used to stand in for almost anything. Put together by stock footage resource site VideoBlocks.com, the video helpfully includes a side-by-side with the real intro, so viewers can compare a little boy making chicken-scratch on a chalkboard with Bart Simpson’s famous “I Will Not…” chalk-incantations. (Practically identical!) Although it may be jarring to see a beret-wearing beardo wail on the sax instead of Lisa, it gets the job done.





Unfortunately, it will take more than stock footage to replace the voice of Harry Shearer, who recently announced he won’t be returning next season.