Adorable Bloated Animals Demonstrate How Gluten-Intolerance Feels

For those who are gluten-intolerant (a seemingly expanding demographic) the sensation of bloating is familiar. Now everyone can get a clear sense of what that feels like thanks to these animated shorts by free-from bakery Genius.

The U.K. brand has released three animated films, each featuring a cute animal inflated to ridiculous proportions to make the point. A hedgehog rolls over trying to take a drink of water, birds lie prostrate on a feeding tray and a duck floats across a pond like a powerless beach ball. Each spot ends with the tagline “Bread shouldn’t feel like this.”





The spots were created by ad agency Adam&Eve/DDB and directed by Kyra Buschor & Constantin Paeplow. While studying film in Germany the directing duo entered an open-brief competition to create promos for the Stuttgart Festival of Animated Film. Their entry “Rollin’ Wild” based on the concept of “what if all animals were round?” inspired Genius’s creative strategy.

The digital campaign marks the largest marketing investment in Genius’s free-from range to date as the brand seeks to educate on the benefits of a gluten-free diet. The company was founded by chef Lucinda Bruce-Gardyne, who developed Genius breads after being unable to find gluten-free and wheat-free bread suitable for her gluten intolerant son.