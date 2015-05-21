The Getty Center Is Recapping “Game Of Thrones” With Medieval Paintings On Tumblr

Last Sunday’s episode of Game of Thrones courted a fair amount of controversy for its graphic depiction of homophobia in a made-up world, and for the brutal end result of Sansa Stark’s arranged marriage to Ramsey Bolton. No less an authority on pop culture than Senator Claire McCaskill declared that she was done with the show as a response.

If Senator McCaskill wants to keep up with what happens on the show in a slightly more classy fashion, however, the J. Paul Getty Museum in Los Angeles is happy to keep fans appraised of the comings and goings in Westeros and across the Narrow Sea–on its Tumblr page, by recapping the events of each episode of season five through medieval art. There are many-faced gods and holy trials, combat and snake ladies, and more to catch up on through snatches of centuries-old art. The museum’s blog also offers fans of work based on the brutality of the middle ages the opportunity to connect it more fully to the offerings that can be found with in the Getty’s walls, with essays connecting the show’s themes to the pieces in the collection. All men must die–but they can grab some culture along the way.