Why One National Restaurant Chain Is Going Local

For the restaurant chain that brought barbecue pizza to the world in the 1980s, the last few years haven’t been easy.

In 2011, following years of declining sales, California Pizza Kitchen was purchased by a private equity firm and delisted from NASDAQ. Like many other restaurant chains, it had suffered immensely from the economic crisis. And it hadn’t done a great job of keeping up with the organic, locally sourced, artisanal Joneses. Now the company is trying something new: using local ingredients as part of a larger rebranding. Will consumers bite?

Rolling out restaurant by restaurant, California Pizza Kitchen is making drastic menu changes, shedding many menu items, and, along with the hipster-friendly local ingredients, emphasizing high-margin alcoholic drinks designed to encourage guests to stay longer.

Brian Sullivan, the company’s senior vice president of culinary innovation, tells Fast Company that regional operators are sourcing vegetables from local farms when in season. On the West Coast, for instance, lettuce, arugula, spinach, baby kale, and scallions are sourced from regional supplier Church Brothers and olive oil comes from California Olive Ranch. The chain says local farms are used whenever seasonably possible to supply restaurants.

Farms in California and Florida, meanwhile, are used for overnight delivery of fruits and vegetables for both coasts. Herbs for pizzas will also be grown on site at the restaurants. So far, that’s about where the localization stops: CPK is still using national suppliers for meats, pasta, dough, and other essentials. However, these suppliers skew toward the high end; bacon comes from Nueske’s and andouille sausage is sourced from Paul Prudhomme.

CPK is following in a long tradition of chain restaurants sourcing local or sustainable ingredients. Chipotle–which itself made a dining-trends play recently and went (sort of) 100% GMO-free–has been playing up its supply chain in advertising for years. Smaller chains like Tender Greens, Burgerville, and NativeFood actively promote their relationships with local suppliers. Even McDonald’s is worried about customer perception of its supply chain; it recently said no to GMO potatoes offered by a major supplier.





Still, the fact that a national pizza chain is going local in an effort not driven by the bottom line is an interesting move. CPK CEO G.J. Hart says the localization is “absolutely not” a cost-cutting measure, but rather a way to differentiate the brand from competitors. And it’s part of a larger rebranding that is being hailed as the “Next Chapter.”