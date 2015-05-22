Watch A Supercut Of The Most Creative “Veep” Burns (Warning: F*ck Weasels)

Watching the political satire Veep is a vocabulary-expanding experience. A more appropriate title for the show might be Bleep, since HBO’s Emmy-winning series is absolutely riddled with the harshest profanity available. Series creator Armando Iannucci and his team are such virtuosos with expletive-heavy insults, though, that the barrage of cursing comes off as art.

Veep Photo: courtesy of HBO

If the Veep lexicon bled over into the real world, people might begin slandering each other as “gold-plated fucking shit-gibbon” instead of “jerk.” Rather than reporting that an elderly man talked your ear off, you might say you “just got ear-fucked by Father Time.” Probably, a lot of people would get fired or beaten up. On the high stakes political playing field of Washington, D.C., though, those with the sharpest tongues seem to go furthest. Vice President Selina Meyer, as played, thrillingly, by Julia Louis-Dreyfus, has some of the best insults of all, mostly directed toward her incompetent staff (and especially toward White House Aide/perennial whipping boy, Jonah Ryan) and she ends up as President. But take her verbal technique as career advice at your own peril.

Watch a supercut of some of Co.Create’s favorite burns above–a comprehensive one would run at least 30 minutes–and let us know in the comments below which ones we might have missed.