The $200 Million Startup That Brings Happiness To Your Workout

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

ClassPass, a fitness class subscription service startup based in New York City, was recently valued at more than $200 million. Here the company’s CEO, Payal Kadakia, discusses what drives her, the challenges of scaling up, and how her love of dance moved her to launch a brand.

