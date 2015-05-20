All Tables Should Have Materials Sourced From Spanish Fishing Towns

It comes from a design shop started by two architects in Madrid. It has a large flat surface with a clean, natural finish. It has a weird, asymmetrical shape inspired by a Manta Ray. It has hairpin legs, which minimize visual clutter. It has a hidden storage basket on the underside that glides from end to end, giving you a drawer on either end. It has cotton netting once used for fishing that is sourced from San Sebastian.
Yeah, this table is great. I’ll take them all.*
*Mayice’s Ray table, which was on display at WantedDesign in New York, doesn’t have a set price, but anyone interested can inquire directly with the company. For the sake of anyone drooling over this thing, it’s probably better that
you we I don’t know the price.