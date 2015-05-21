How To Land Your Dream Job Without Starting Over

You have worked hard and achieved some success. But there’s a little–or not-so-little–part of you that really wants to do something else. Once factors like a mortgage, car payment, and family or other obligations begin to populate your life, it’s tough to ditch it all and start over in something new. The good news is that you might not have to.

“Most jobs, whether it’s an engineering job or a sales job, have a lot of similar traits and qualities and skill sets,” says Scott Shearin, founder of Veteran Talent Advisors, a veteran-focused recruiting agency in Loveland, Ohio. He works with veterans in transitioning into new jobs.

The reality of what it’s like to work in another career may be quite different than it appears from the outside. That’s why you need to dig beneath the surface and find out what it’s really like in that role, says Carolyn Betts, CEO of Betts Recruiting. Interview people who have the job and, if possible, spend some time on site with someone who does the job. The reality of being a chef in a French restaurant, working in public relations, or owning a bookshop may be wildly different from your vision. Tap your network for leads or call trade or local business associations for advice and contacts.

“People are typically pretty willing to talk about their jobs if you ask them. Ask what they love about the job. And ask what they wish they would have known before they started,” she says. They may even offer to help you make the leap, she adds.

Once you have a good understanding of the skills necessary to do your dream job well, start matching them up with your own, Shearin says. Dive into the projects on which you’ve been working for the past several years. Write down those accomplishments and work on making them relevant resume fodder for the role you want to take on.

Did you handle purchasing or budget management responsibilities? You’ll likely need to do that when you work in that nonprofit organization you love. Did you work on a marketing effort at your current company? Put that experience front and center when you pitch yourself to the advertising agency where you’d like to work.

Once you start comparing the skills you have with the skills you need, you might see some gaps, Shearin says. In some cases, like nursing or other highly skilled work, additional education may be required. However, if that’s not the case, you may be able to shore up your skills with study, training, volunteering, or even moonlighting.