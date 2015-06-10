How Peter Harness Adapted The Magical World Of “Jonathan Strange & Mr. Norrell” For TV

More than a decade after the book was first published, Jonathan Strange & Mr. Norrell made its television debut on May 17 in the U.K., and is set to hit BBC America screens on June 13. Susanna Clarke’s award-winning, beloved book is a sweeping, fantastical story, set in an alternate history of 19th-century England, that over almost 1,000 pages makes you want to believe in magic.

Peter Harness

Peter Harness is the writer charged with bringing this world to television. No stranger to turning popular books into TV, Harness has written both BBC’s award-winning Wallander series based on Henning Mankell’s novel series, as well as Case Histories, the series based on novelist Kate Atkinson’s Jackson Brodie novels. He’s also felt the weight of TV fan expectation, having also written episodes of Doctor Who. But perhaps the most intense pressure Harness felt for this new project came from within.

“I’d say it’s my favorite book, so it was challenging but such a pleasure to do,” says Harness. “There’s so much fantastic stuff in the book, so more than anything else it was a process of working out how to achieve carrying that kind of world, all of the imagination, character and humor of Susanna’s book into a form that works on TV.”

Here Harness breaks down how he translated the story to the screen.





Harness and the producers approached the series as one seven-hour film, or one film chopped into seven chapters. Even with all that time, given the size and scope of the novel, some things from the printed page can’t make it on screen. Harness says the most important part was to keep the tone and spirit of the book.

“Some writers have more of one thing and less of another, so if you’re adapting something you’re always having to do a different job on every book, and it’s a unique experience,” he says. “But what I always try to do is adapt books that I love, and try to honor the spirit of the book and make it as close to the reading experience as possible. Perhaps the story is different in many respects, but I try to make it so that if you have read the book, you’ll have part of the same experience.”





Clarke’s novel presents many opportunities for its TV stewards to have plenty of CGI fun, but Harness says that in deciding what scenes would make it to the series, story trumped all. “Despite the fantasy genre and having CG, we were very keen that it should be a proper, character-based, emotional story and the way we’d carry people through those seven hours is making them care about the characters,” he says. “The choices were always made from that point of view. A sequence or scene can cost $10 million and look very impressive but it can still be boring if it doesn’t help tell the story or involve you emotionally. So it was all about wedding all those things to a properly involved story and not just have it be a spectacle.”