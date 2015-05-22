Who The Most Creative People In Business Follow On Twitter And Instagram

The Internet–time suck that it is–also serves as an important source of creative inspiration. We asked Fast Company’s Most Creative People in Business of 2015 to point us to the Twitter and Instagram accounts they turn to the most when seeking insight, inspiration–or just a fun break in the middle of the day. Here’s what they said:

Kevin Weil, Twitter, #26: “Can I say Dick Costolo’s to score me some points? I actually like a lot of the weird Twitter accounts. It used to be @Horse_ebooks but it went away. Here’s a great one: @SportsPSA. Whenever there’s a game that’s really close, like coming down to the final minutes, he tweets. So you if you follow this account with notifications turned on, you get a text whenever there’s a close game on TV with any sport.” This was not one of my first three "where is @jack right now?" guesses Via @jack: Floor of @WrestleMania LIVE https://t.co/zg2pj1REH2 — dick costolo (@dickc) March 30, 2015 Marques Brownlee, #28: “Madeon. He’s a young artist who does music, and he’s been on a roll lately, bringing out some awesome music and graphics and new videos. So I’ve been loving that and following that. It’s inspiring stuff. He’s my age and makes really incredible music, and I’m inspired by how detailed and impressive his work is.” Azzedine Downes, International Fund for Animal Welfare, #33: “My favorite Twitter feed is Weird Things To Know. I am always looking for some new angle that I can bring to my work. Sometimes the most obscure insights get me thinking about what we could do differently. If I only have exposure to conservation and animal welfare-related feeds, it can get pretty self-reinforcing. It can also get rather depressing because the news is often so dire.” Sophie Lebrecht, Neon Labs, #38: “Lately, I’ve enjoyed @interesting_jpg, a Twitter account that has a sense of humor about just how hard computer vision really is. It’s based on a computer vision/deep learning project (or, teaching a computer to recognize and communicate what’s in an image) out of the University of Toronto that pairs images from Reuters with captions that best approximate the content of the images.” Sree Sreenivasan, Metropolitan Museum of Art, #39: The account of Tom Campbell, director and CEO of the Metropolitan Museum of Art–but not just because he’s my boss. He is doing something new among top leaders and their use of social media. He is sharing glimpses of his world and connecting with his followers in ways that are unprecedented for the head of the Met. Some people think me or our social team are posting for him. All of it is in the magic of his eyes, his fingers, and his iPhone 6.

Tessa Lau, Savioke, #74: “I’m a fan of: @worrydream (one of the leading thinkers on human-centric programming), @johnrobb (resilient communities), @SpaceX (because humankind needs a dream), @MichaelPollan (one of the fantastic writers who inspired me to become vegan), and the @DalaiLama (because he inspires me to be a better person).” Donald Robertson, Esteé Lauder, #76: “You want to go from like, [model] Alexa Chung (@chungalexa) to @thefatjewish to @fuck_gary to [fashion designer] Jeremy Scott (@itsjeremyscott) to @britishvogue to National Geographic (@natgeo). It’s an Instagram cocktail made for people with ADD and it’s never ending. I also like following kid illustrators and all the kids who are just starting out. It’s really interesting to watch them and promote them and help them. I’m always looking for fresh art talent.” Scott Dungate, Wieden+Kennedy London, #97: “At the moment I like seeing the cartoonist @jean_julien pop up in my Instagram feed. I used to want to be a cartoonist and am a massive Gary Larson (of The Far Side fame) fan, which might explain why.” Want more Most Creative People? Follow the conversation on Twitter using the hashtag #MCP2015, see the latest articles, or follow our Most Creative People in Business 1000 Twitter list here.