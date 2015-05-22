Who The Most Creative People In Business Follow On Twitter And Instagram

The Internet–time suck that it is–also serves as an important source of creative inspiration. We asked Fast Company’s Most Creative People in Business of 2015 to point us to the Twitter and Instagram accounts they turn to the most when seeking insight, inspiration–or just a fun break in the middle of the day. Here’s what they said:
Dao Nguyen, Buzzfeed, #3:
“I kind of feel bad, but I love the BuzzFeed Food Instagram account. They’re really experimenting with a lot of new ways of talking about food and how to make food on Instagram. I’m kind of pitching my own company’s stuff, but I really think it’s great.”
Rajan Anandan, Google, #2:
“Marc Benioff (@Benioff). Marc is very broad, with a great grasp of social, tech trends, everything. He provides me a single window into cloud computing, San Francisco, and the Benioff magic.”
Dana Mauriello, Etsy, #7:
“Advanced Style. Ari Seth Cohen is an incredibly talented photographer and blogger that chronicles the fashion, adventures, and wisdom of older women on Instagram. I am lucky enough to know some of these illustrious Advanced Style ladies personally and count them as among the most creative and inspirational individuals I’ve ever met. As a passionate devotee of vintage cruise wear and over-sized costume jewelry, this is my go-to source for fashion tips.”
Thomas Dimson, Instagram, #9:
“I like David Guttenfelder a lot. He’s a National Geographic photographer. This is a cop-out answer because everybody at Instagram loves him. He brings a really interesting perspective. He used to do a lot of Instagram photography in North Korea, which was giving it a different perspective on the world that you don’t really normally see. So that’s probably my favorite account next to Instagram, of course, the Instagram account.”
Jennifer Tsai, Pinterest, #21:
“Sometimes it gets really frustrating at work or you just want something to pick you up, and I follow Bunny Mama and I get some quick happiness in a cute bunny photo.”
Kevin Weil, Twitter, #26:
“Can I say Dick Costolo’s to score me some points? I actually like a lot of the weird Twitter accounts. It used to be @Horse_ebooks but it went away. Here’s a great one: @SportsPSA. Whenever there’s a game that’s really close, like coming down to the final minutes, he tweets. So you if you follow this account with notifications turned on, you get a text whenever there’s a close game on TV with any sport.”
Marques Brownlee, #28:
“Madeon. He’s a young artist who does music, and he’s been on a roll lately, bringing out some awesome music and graphics and new videos. So I’ve been loving that and following that. It’s inspiring stuff. He’s my age and makes really incredible music, and I’m inspired by how detailed and impressive his work is.”
Azzedine Downes, International Fund for Animal Welfare, #33:
“My favorite Twitter feed is Weird Things To Know. I am always looking for some new angle that I can bring to my work. Sometimes the most obscure insights get me thinking about what we could do differently. If I only have exposure to conservation and animal welfare-related feeds, it can get pretty self-reinforcing. It can also get rather depressing because the news is often so dire.”
Sophie Lebrecht, Neon Labs, #38:
“Lately, I’ve enjoyed @interesting_jpg, a Twitter account that has a sense of humor about just how hard computer vision really is. It’s based on a computer vision/deep learning project (or, teaching a computer to recognize and communicate what’s in an image) out of the University of Toronto that pairs images from Reuters with captions that best approximate the content of the images.”
Sree Sreenivasan, Metropolitan Museum of Art, #39:
The account of Tom Campbell, director and CEO of the Metropolitan Museum of Art–but not just because he’s my boss. He is doing something new among top leaders and their use of social media. He is sharing glimpses of his world and connecting with his followers in ways that are unprecedented for the head of the Met. Some people think me or our social team are posting for him. All of it is in the magic of his eyes, his fingers, and his iPhone 6.
Sean Monahan, K-Hole, #50:
@tinatbh on Twitter–I really identify with Tina from Bob’s Burgers.
Max Siegel, USA Track & Field, #52:
One of my favorite people to follow is Russell Simmons, someone whom I admire who strikes a great balance of creativity, social activism, entrepreneurship, and spiritual awareness.
Galyn Bernard and Christina Carbonell, Primary, #55 & #56:
“Imaginary Quinoa, written by our awesome copywriter Tiffany Beveridge. We discovered her “My Imaginary Well-Dressed Toddler Daughter” Pinterest board a couple years ago, and have been obsessed with Quinoa ever since.”
Lisa Seacat DeLuca, IBM, #63:
“During the TED@IBM event, I got to meet Bryan Kramer and also Brian Fanzo, two very social guys who tweet a lot. I like following them and seeing what they’re up to just because it’s a good example of being social, and what it means to be social. But I also like to mix it up and follow some funny Twitter accounts here and there. I like the Bill Murray parody account–he’s got some really funny tweets.”
Kelly Sue DeConnick, #64:
Right now, @deray, the activist DeRay McKesson. I don’t know the man, but he seems to me someone who puts his body on the line to live his values and make a better world for us all.
April Underwood, #Angels, #69:
“@scooteromatours on Instagram. I met Annie, who runs the account, through a friend when I visited Rome for the first time last year. She runs a tour business taking folks out on scooters, and her photos are a beautiful panorama of sexy vintage scooters and beautiful Italian scenery.”
Tessa Lau, Savioke, #74:
“I’m a fan of: @worrydream (one of the leading thinkers on human-centric programming), @johnrobb (resilient communities), @SpaceX (because humankind needs a dream), @MichaelPollan (one of the fantastic writers who inspired me to become vegan), and the @DalaiLama (because he inspires me to be a better person).”
Donald Robertson, Esteé Lauder, #76:
“You want to go from like, [model] Alexa Chung (@chungalexa) to @thefatjewish to @fuck_gary to [fashion designer] Jeremy Scott (@itsjeremyscott) to @britishvogue to National Geographic (@natgeo). It’s an Instagram cocktail made for people with ADD and it’s never ending. I also like following kid illustrators and all the kids who are just starting out. It’s really interesting to watch them and promote them and help them. I’m always looking for fresh art talent.”
Scott Dungate, Wieden+Kennedy London, #97:
“At the moment I like seeing the cartoonist @jean_julien pop up in my Instagram feed. I used to want to be a cartoonist and am a massive Gary Larson (of The Far Side fame) fan, which might explain why.”
