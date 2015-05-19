Today in Tabs: Cause Baby Now We Got Tab Blood

N icki and Beyoncé released the “Feeling Myself” video on Tidal yesterday, leading to a panicked and increasingly desperate search throughout Manhattan’s newsrooms for someone with a Tidal login. Eventually most people made do with watching it in the form of gifs , which works pretty well, since the video is basically just a collection of gifs anyway. Go ahead and watch it on Tidal though if you have a login (I see u Jay).

ME: what is this, tastes like hot bean water BARISTA: coffee ME: [3 minute spit-take] BARISTA: ME: [jazz hands] it’s me david blaines

Taylor Swift has been teasing her video for “Bad Blood” since 1989, and she finally released it yesterday. It’s fine, if you like things that are trying way too hard. The main takeaway from it is that even if you gut “Bad Blood” and replace most of it with Kendrick Lamar verses, it’s still not as good a song as “Feeling Myself.”

In the end, everyone pretended to eat hamburgers, Taylor pretended to know how much a hamburger costs, Miley Cyrus wrote a song for her dead fish, and Sony probably kept all the money, somehow.

Meanwhile, in dumb politics: Barack Obama pretended to tweet from the new pretend Twitter account Jason Goldman made him create to replace his old pretend Twitter account which everyone knows has long been a Barack-puppet run by his fundraising organization. Obama’s social media interns had a “cute” exchange with Bill Clinton’s social media interns that made everyone want to vomit.

Good question, @billclinton. The handle comes with the house. Know anyone interested in @FLOTUS? — President Obama (@POTUS) May 18, 2015

Then John Kerry was like:

And Obama and Clinton jumped into the cool-Democrats Slack to backchannel about what a thirst-monster Kerry is, and then Biden made a :lurch: custom emoji and work was basically just wrecked for the rest of the day.

Everybody chill out. — Stewart Butterfield (@stewart) May 19, 2015

Today in Near-Future Headlines: L’Oreal partners with bioprinting company Organovo and artists Christo and Jeanne-Claude to wrap Rio de Janeiro’s iconic statue “Christ the Redeemer” in perfectly-contoured and blushed human skin. (Spoiler though: all of Christo’s art was already made of human skin.)