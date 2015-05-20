Four Steps To Effectively Leverage Your Strengths At Work

We’re often told to accentuate the positive, but when it comes to performance reviews and even day-to-day feedback, there’s a lot of emphasis on what can be done better. Working with peers, managers, and sometimes even coaches can leave us with better knowledge of how to accommodate the strengths of others without leveraging our own.

This comes at a cost, according to recent findings from Gallup. People who use their strengths every day are six times more likely to be engaged on the job, which has a positive effect on performance and the company’s bottom line. Unfortunately, Gallup’s data revealed that only 3% of respondents said they set goals for themselves based on their strengths or that their supervisor and organization supported and encouraged building on those strengths. The majority (97%) of workers polled are a huge untapped pool of productivity. As Gallup’s research shows: “When employees feel that their company cares and encourages them to make the most of their strengths, they are more likely to respond with increased discretionary effort, a stronger work ethic, and more enthusiasm and commitment.”

The first step towards shifting this focus is to identify your own strengths. Though there are copious questionnaires and assessments available on the web to do this, Anthony Stephan, a principal with Deloitte Consulting LLP, says that it can be as simple as asking yourself what gives you the most energy.

“We make choices on a daily basis to choose tasks from which we get energy, but we may not be conscious of them,” says Stephan. “When you reflect and consciously identify the things you get energy from, that’s usually what you’ll be your best at.”

It’s important to note that just because a task energizes you, that doesn’t mean it’s automatically a strength. If you complete a project that requires major revisions or extra work, it may not be an area where you excel. Conversely, you might have great success in sales, but after a deal closes, all you can envision is never having to make another. Use self-reflection to pinpoint the activities that both energize you and where you have been successful to find your true workplace strengths.

Stephan reminds us that Theodore Roosevelt once said: “Comparison is the thief of joy.” So while it’s quite common to cast about for others’ strengths to figure out what you are good at, it’s also a terrible way to go about it.