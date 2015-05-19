This Supercut of Best Letterman Guests Has Some Controversial Moments From Before “Late Show” Began

Before celebrities were making headlines with their talk show appearances by lip syncing or reading mean tweets, they were getting into trouble with David Letterman. As the pioneering host continues his final week at the Late Show, a new compilation looks at some of the best, and most controversial, moments of his long career in late night TV.

More recent moments, like when Letterman made Justin Bieber squeal and Paris Hilton squirm, are featured alongside vintage scene-stealers like Madonna’s famous profanity-laced face-off and the Drew Barrymore boob-flashing incident. Also, Bill Murray drops by to sing a couple songs and be Bill Murray.





Best of all, unlike the official clip of Best Letterman Guests the Late Show released earlier this month, this video mixes in footage from Late Night with David Letterman, the show the eponymous host lead from 1982-1993. Not much from that grainy era makes it here, but the choice cuts include Crispin Glover being a mad man and the fight between Andy Kaufman and wrestler Jerry Lawler (which was later revealed to be staged).

Let us know in the comments below your favorite Letterman guests who may be missing.