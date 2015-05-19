With Help From Weta Digital, A New PSA Shows What Young Car Crash Victims Would Look Like Now If They Had Survived

For decades, road safety PSAs have been trying to tell us to be careful, warning us about the physical and emotional consequences of reckless driving. A cynic might say that it’s the same lesson over and over, but the road fatality statistics that say it’s a message we constantly need reminding of, in any and every way possible.

New Zealand road safety charity Brake, with agency Y&R New Zealand, has found a creative and poignant version of this message with its new “Living Memories” campaign. The charity teamed with a forensic profiling specialist and Weta Digital to take five young car crash victims and use digital technology to create an image of what they would look like in 2015, if they had survived.





Weta Digital, which reportedly worked its magic to reanimate Paul Walker after the actor had died to keep the star in Furious 7, used family photos to create a 3-D portrait model of an aged version of each child. The results are appropriately sad, yet touching when the families see the pictures for the first time. As a campaign, it’s a unique and effective reminder that the impact of a fatal car crash never really ends.