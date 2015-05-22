The Good (And Bad) News About Three-Day Weekends

Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of summer–an extra day away from work and a chance to unwind and relax. Or not.

“More emails are sent in the days leading up to and following a three-day weekend holiday to compensate for time off,” says Anna Holschuh, an engineer at Yesware, an email tracking software provider. “So instead of actually doing less work, we’re just cramming it into fewer hours.”

Holschuh studied 23 million emails from 35,000 Yesware users over the course of a year to look for trends around the five three-day holiday weekends. Columbus Day looked like a regular workday–not surprising as not everyone has this day off. Memorial Day and Labor Day were the most respected holidays, with most professionals taking these days away from the office. And Martin Luther King and President Day fell somewhere in between.

“Of all of the holiday Mondays, Memorial Day saw the least amount of emails,” says Holschuh. “People are out enjoying the weather. The data shows when it comes to email, we’re doing less and taking longer to respond.”

Your inbox won’t be as full over the holiday weekend. The Yesware study found that people send 40% less emails on holiday Mondays than regular Mondays, and 5% fewer emails over the weekend.

Open and reply rates (averaged across all of the three-day weekend holidays) are also much lower than normal Saturdays, Sundays, and Mondays. For example, on a normal Monday the average reply rate is 15 minutes, while on a holiday weekday its about 50 minutes.

“This supports the fact that we’re looking for more work/life balance,” says Holschuh. “The takeaway here is that if you’re not working on a holiday Monday, you shouldn’t feel pressure to respond immediately.”