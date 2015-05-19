Kristen Bell And Dax Shepard Make Life Look Effortless, Adorable, In New Samsung Spot

For two people who have spent an entire day preparing for a dinner party only for the guests to pull out at the last minute, Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are remarkably sanguine.

The celebrity couple star in a new campaign for Samsung home appliances and are seen whizzing about their apartment, using every household device imaginable as they prepare for their many guests.

“That sounds a little chaotic,” says Shepard on the number of guests. “Just six adults, four toddlers, and a baby,” shrugs Bell, before they learn no one is coming at all.

The 60-second spot, created by ad agency McKinney New York, is a follow-up to last year’s cute Samsung Galaxy Tab S ad and a holiday spot filmed in November 2014 when Veronica Mars and Frozen star Bell was in advanced pregnancy with the couple’s second child Delta.





The new film, entitled “Crushing Dinner Parties” is directed by Tucker Gates via Independent Media Inc. and forms part of Samsung’s “Right at Home” campaign.

It hits the same candidly humorous tone as the earlier spots and is accompanied by a 30-second ad focusing on the Samsung Active Wash machine, which has a built-in sink. In this one, Employee of the Month and Parenthood star, Shepard is seen snapping into “Code Red” emergency action to wash a soft toy belonging to the couple’s lamby-less baby.