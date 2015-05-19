Coco de Mer Wants You To Think About Sex More Than Every 6 Seconds, Creates A Film To Help

Erotic lingerie and sex toys brand Coco de Mer is launching a new film, which, in a surprise to no one, is entitled “X.”

The highly charged film is the brainchild of veteran TBWA\London creative director Walter Campbell and was shot by a collective of directors including celebrity and fashion photographer Rankin, along with Vicky Lawton, Trisha Ward, and David Allain via production company Rankin Film.

The somewhat NSFW film is two and a half minutes of fast moving, relentlessly changing images and film vignettes backed by a pounding music track, which later morphs into intense sound effects. Images range from the erotic, with plenty of exotic lingerie in shot, to the metaphoric, to the mundane.





The only copy is seen at the beginning, when the words: “They say you think about sex every six seconds” and at the end when: “Sex. We can help you think about sex more.” appear, flashing in between shots. The campaign is intended to encourage conversation about the nature of desire and breaks today online and in U.K. cinemas.

In a statement, Rankin says: “What I loved about the concept was how it visualized the way in which we absorb information nowadays. It examines our appetite for visceral and engaging imagery, reflecting how we consume as quickly as a click.”





The brand specializes in high-end (sorry) erotic underwear and also sells sex toys, bondage gear and latex accessories. The name Coco de Mer was chosen by the company’s founder Sam Roddick (daughter of the late Body Shop founder and green activist Anita Roddick) because the plant’s seeds “suggestively resemble the intimate female form.”

Watch Coco de Mer X here.