Why Twitter’s Periscope Tips Have Problems

Last week, Twitter’s Mike Park spoke at Streaming Media East and gave some tips on how to use its live streaming app Periscope more effectively. Stuff like “Have a plan ahead of time,” and “Be mindful of the livestream’s length.” Watch the video above to see why Fast Company‘s Noah Robischon and Mark Wilson think Periscope and Twitter need to step up and do more on their end to fix the product–and ask less of its (over 1 million) users. Do you agree? Let us know with #29thFloor.