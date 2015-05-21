In A Little-Seen Early Apple Video, Jobs And Wozniak Talk About The Company’s Beginnings

By 2015 standards, 1984 might seem to fall rather early in the chronology of Apple Computer, Inc. But the company had already seen a lot of history by then. And in the vintage nine-minute video below–really, a slideshow of still images accompanied by voiceovers–cofounders Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak looked back at some of it, dating all the way back to 1976’s Apple I .

The speaker at the start of the video is Paul Terrell, who founded one of the world’s first computer stores, the Byte Shop, in Mountain View, California, in 1975. The next year, he played a significant role in Apple history by placing an order for 50 of Wozniak and Jobs’s Apple I computers–on the contingency that they supply them fully assembled, rather than as a solder-it-yourself kit.

Terrell is also the guy who alerted me to the existence of this video, by posting it on my Facebook wall. It was actually uploaded to YouTube four years ago by Blake Patterson, but I’d never seen it. If you’re interested in the history of Apple, you’ll find it as transfixing as I did.

When is the video from? Well, here’s a clue: It uses the same rousing Apple II song and some of the same graphics and photographs as this better-known video, which was produced for the Apple IIc rollout at San Francisco’s Moscone Center on April 24, 1984, three months after the Macintosh was introduced at Apple’s shareholder meeting.

The history video was clearly part of the Apple IIc’s debut, even though it only just barely acknowledge’s the new model’s existence, in a magazine headline and as part of a logo at the end. Also misleading: At one point, Jobs refers to the 1977 Apple II rollout as having happened almost 10 years earlier. (By the time the Apple II was almost a decade old, Jobs had been ousted from Apple and was working on two other startups: NeXT Computer and Pixar.)

Part of the video’s charm is the way it treats the origins of the Apple I and Apple II as ancient history, even though even the Apple I had been introduced only eight years earlier. Woz explains that he designed the Apple I because he wanted a computer himself. “Steve went a little further,” he adds. “Steve saw it as a product which you can actually deliver, sell, and someone else can use.”

As for Jobs, he described his initial role in the development of the Apple II, which mostly involved marveling at Wozniak’s engineering skills: