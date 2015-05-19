This Is What It Looks Like To Break The Rules At Work

Rules, you may have heard, are meant to be broken. And whether it’s smashing your boss’s office window (Charlie Wilson’s War), or eating the inventory (I Love Lucy), or lighting a desk on fire (Tommy Boy)–no one breaks work rules as thoroughly as the stars in these amazing, brazen clips of questionable on-the-clock behavior. We’re not suggesting you act in similar fashions–though that paper-jam-inventing printer had it coming (Office Space)–but as we explore The New Rules of Work this week, it’s helpful to have a visual on what a cubicle-busting iconoclast really looks like. And . . . action!