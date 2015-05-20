How New Social Networks Plan To Shrink The Internet To One Meaningful Story Per Day

I follow 882 accounts on Twitter that together have produced 92 tweets within the last 10 minutes. Some of those tweets are updates from news organizations (Mad Men finale ratings have just been released, my binge-watching is killing the planet, and a senator is planning to introduce a bill to make same-sex adoption legal in every state). Others are witty reactions to those tidbits. Several are live tweets from a conference I’m not attending.

Everybody shares things that they’re passionate about because it looks like crap if you only have one thing to share that day, and you are sharing something totally mediocre.

None of them, however, are very interesting 10 minutes later–at least, none of them I see after a quick scroll to catch up to the present. For all I know, there might be an evergreen pearl of content mixed in with these 92 tweets, but looking for it seems overwhelming. There’s just too much to sift through.

Two new social networks think they have an answer for this conundrum: They allow users to post only once per day.

One of them, This. (spelled with a period), is launching an iPhone app on Wednesday. Named for the Internet shorthand for “read this,” it was born inside of Atlantic Media but has since spun out to become its own company. Its founder, Andrew Golis, who was formerly an “entrepreneur in residence” at the media company, says it has signed up about 10,000 users since launching in November 2014. The other startup, Catchpool, is a scrappy independent site that launched its beta version in May of last year. Its founder, Erica Berger (an occasional Fast Company contributor), says a few thousand people have signed up for the beta version.





Both products are, for now, invite-only. And both sites work a lot like Twitter: Users can follow people and organizations that they care about, and after that, those users’ followers appear in their news feeds. On This., a user can even “Rethis” something, like a retweet. But the effect is more akin to a social magazine than to Twitter or Facebook’s news tickers. “Everybody shares things that they’re passionate about because it looks like crap if you only have one thing to share that day, and you are sharing something totally mediocre,” Golis says. “It also shifts the content type away from the breaking news or ephemeral.”

That doesn’t necessarily mean users post long content: Political cartoons, videos, and analysis are among the most popular links on This.’s site.

The This. app, like the site, allows users to see content from just people they’ve followed or from everybody on the network. As of now, it’s only a consumption mechanism; there is no way to post a new link from within the app (you can post a new link from the mobile website). People who post links on the website get 110 characters to explain their choices, which are displayed in the app with each link. Clicking on a link opens the webpage inside the app, which adds buttons for adding “Thx” to the poster (like a Twitter fav) or Rethis-ing it (which will likely never sound right to say). To find the next article, users can either click back to the feed or simply click “next.” That is how confident This. is that every link in your feed will be worthy of your attention.