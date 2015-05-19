21 Stick-Obsessed Lighting Designers Who Turned ICFF Into A Giant LED Forest

It all started in 2012 when a design studio by the name of Rux dropped a product at International Contemporary Furniture Fair in New York called the Stickbulb . It looked as much like a coat rack as it did a light, but thanks to the rising popularity of LEDs, it took up less space than the average floor lamp. At a time when designers were more fixated on pendants and lanterns , the Stickbulb was fresh. It was original. People rightfully went gaga for it.

Fast forward to ICFF 2015. Rux is alive and well. The Stickbulb has expanded into a full collection. But within eyeshot of Rux’s booth, there are a dozen other companies who took the same idea and ran with it. Some products are near indistinguishable from the original Stickbulb. And walking around the rest of the show floor, it isn’t hard to see this obsession among lighting designers goes beyond a mere stick; branches, trees, vines…the show has become a certifiable light forest.

Some designs were good, some designs were bad. Many of these spindly lighting fixtures used a strip of LEDs. Others used bulbs at the end, like they were pieces of fruit. But regardless of their individual merits, seeing them all next to each other made it painfully evident that it’s maybe time to find some new inspiration. Don’t believe me? See for yourself.

