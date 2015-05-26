7 Habits Of Highly Influential People

It comes from understanding people and their deepest, most fundamental wants and needs. Everyone at some level wants to be heard, understood, and appreciated. While it appears that some people have a natural ability or charm that allows them to have a great deal of influence, the art of influencing others can be developed.

All we need is a basic understanding of what other people want, and to be constantly aware of this in our dealings.

Here are seven ways we can increase our influence.

Whether or not you agree with someone, realize that they have a need to be heard. In order for them to feel like they have been heard, we need to really listen. Most people are busy thinking of a response, a rebuttal, or what they want to talk about to really pay attention to what the other person is saying.

One way of increasing listening skills is to repeat back to them in your own words what they just said. If not clear, ask questions. Good listening requires us to overcome the urge to think ahead to what we want to say and stay focused on the person speaking.

When two people are intensely connected in conversation, they tend to model each other’s nonverbal cues, such as smiling, moving toward the other, and making a great deal of eye contact. These actions make the person we are speaking with more open to our ideas and influence. The comfort level increases, and they feel that we get them.