What I Wish I Would Have Been Told At My College Commencement

As graduation season kicks into high gear, I’m thinking back to my own college graduation, and the commencement speeches have become the haziest memories of my final week on campus.

However, that commencement address is a powerful charge to the next generation; a charge packed with well wishes–and advice based on real, honest life and work experience. So, if I could go back and do it again, here are the top five things I would need to hear in my commencement address before I drove off campus the last time to enter the real world and launch my career.

When I started my career, office life looked a lot different: I rarely had more than two meetings a day, companies had just started to use email to communicate, and interoffice memos arrived on my desk in large manila envelopes. Today, I celebrate days with only two meetings, my inbox is one of many tools I use to communicate, and paper rarely crosses my desk.

The organizational and time management systems that enabled me to complete my work efficiently and effectively at the start of my career are inadequate today. With each promotion, expansion of responsibilities, and addition of team members, your organizational and time management skills must be reexamined and retooled to fit the realities of your current position.

The paper task list that you used to track your projects will probably not fully support you in managing the projects of a team of 20 people. Don’t overlook your evolving productivity needs. Be open to new methods, strategies, and tools–they just might be what gives you that professional edge.

Early in my career, I believed that if I just put my head down and did really good work that my work would speak for itself and my career would advance. However, I was completely surprised when another colleague was selected for the cross-functional strategic HR planning team. I had completed all of the background research and outlined our team’s perspective.

If you don’t ask for something, the answer is always no. Ask, and you have a 50% chance of a yes.

But what I did not do was let my manager know that I was interested in being on this project team, nor had I communicated why I would be the best representative from our team. Lesson learned. Exceptional work is only one part of the equation. Thoughtfully articulating your skills, accomplishments, and unique perspective is essential. And, if you don’t ask for something, the answer is always no. Ask, and you have a 50% chance of a yes.