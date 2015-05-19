Forget The Fitbit: Can Wearables Be Designed For The Developing World?

When we think of wearable technology today, we think of the Fitbits or the Apple Watch. But to many people, tracking our steps or sleep in unprecedented detail or getting a notification slightly faster is interesting but ultimately not quite useful enough. The quantified self, in the context of people who have access to any technology they want, can be inherently self-absorbed.

Imagine a different use case: An impoverished woman in rural Africa, pregnant with her first child and many miles away from medical care. Here, a wearable that helps her track her pregnancy and let her know if she needs to get to a doctor could mean life or death for her unborn child.

That’s one of the uses of wearables and sensor technology anticipated by UNICEF in a new partnership that launches the “Wearables For Good” design challenge, a six-month prize competition that aims to take advantage of the dropping cost of chips, sensors, and devices to benefit the people who may need them the most.

In 2007, people thought we were crazy for thinking about cell phones.

Right now, there is very limited wearable tech or design targeted to the world’s poorest (for a few examples see here). But working with Frog and ARM, a company that designs the processors that are found in a majority of the world’s mobile and sensor-enabled devices, UNICEF hopes to create new ideas and business opportunities in the emerging technology category.

“In 2007, people thought we were crazy for thinking about cell phones. ‘That’ll never take off,” says Erica Kochi, co-leader of UNICEF’s Innovation Labs, which runs 14 labs around the world. “When you thinking of wearable technology…you might not necessarily think UNICEF. But we see it as the future and a way to deliver value for children.”

The wearables challenge is just one part of a multi-year partnership between ARM and UNICEF. Another focus will be helping UNICEF scale-up its innovation projects that have worked, such as its mobile text system U-Report, which now operates in 16 countries and allows youth to make their views known to their governments through surveys.

For ARM, the project is equal parts about social and business impact. Most of the world’s population growth in the coming decades will be in the developing world and emerging markets. Its work with UNICEF will help ARM and its business partners conduct market research, especially applications in the areas of transportation, identity services, education, healthcare, financial services, and agriculture.