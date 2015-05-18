Cadbury Shows Us That Even The Most Woeful Grille-Mounted Stuffed Duck Can See That Life Is Beautiful

If you spend any time at all on the highways of the world you’ve seen them. Bears, dogs, cats, cartoon characters, you name it, and a stuffed toy version of it is probably rolling down a road somewhere strapped to the front grill of a truck. Grille pets . It’s amazing how something created to bring joy can, with the help of a few thousand miles of auto exhaust and Mother Nature, can actually evoke the exact opposite emotion.





To launch Cadbury’s new Dairy Milk Puddles bars, with soft-centred bursts of choco-magic, agency Fallon introduces us to a delightful purple duck who seems destined to the same sad, repetitive existence of staring at asphalt. And then it rains. Just as things couldn’t get more depressing for Duckie, we start seeing of the puddles. It’s amazing how much emotion can be conveyed through inanimate objects (see: Little Miss Puffytail et al) and directors Us (Christopher Barrett and Luke Taylor), use the glimpses of the world provided by the puddles, and the toe-tapping stylings of Morecambe and Wise’s “Bring me Sunshine,” to add some sunshine to our new favorite duck’s days.



