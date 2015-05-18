Today in Tabs: It’s A World Gone Mad, Men

Wow I can’t believe that Don Draper was Coca-Cola all along ! I guess it’s true what they say, COKE: IT DOES A BODY GOOD.™ If you, like me and the vast majority of people, didn’t watch the Mad Men finale , I don’t even know what to tell you. I literally don’t know what to tell you. I didn’t watch it. It was a major cultural event, they say, among people who did watch it, which, again, was almost no one .

I’m prudentially opposed to capital punishment. If it was only used for cases like Tsarnaev, I’d be fine with it. — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) May 15, 2015

Anyway I don’t have time to watch the Don Hamm Coke show, I’m too busy hacking green code and checking the internet headers on this email. I gotta keep up my skills for the start of the self-driving truck economy, where self-driving trucks will briefly deliver all our goods until the 8.7 million people who just lost their trucking-related jobs can’t afford to buy anything anymore and the self-driving trucks lose their jobs as well, an irony we will all find briefly hilarious as we starve. Transportation hacking will be a booming industry and I intend to get in on the coach cabin of that, if my other new job as NYT media columnist doesn’t work out. Futurists estimate that the first self-driving truck will be street-legal… um, 12 days ago. In other news: futurists have been renamed “historians.”

If this Tabs seems scattered so far it’s because I took a week off and the world completely lost its mind. Fish can be both warm-blooded and furry now. io.js voted to join the Node Foundation. Dylan Byers unearthed previously-unimaginable ties between George Stephanopoulos and the Clintons! Nikki Finke is launching a fiction site and published a glossy headshot of herself. Bill Cosby faced direct questions about the 3,289 women who say he raped them and responded with what seem to just be random words?

Paul Ford joined The New Republic as a contributing editor and posted his first column, about creeping on people in Spotify. He signed off with the now-traditional TNR catchphrase: “Until next time, please remove me from your masthead!” If you needed a journalism-related chortle today: Judith Miller and James O’Keefe “talk about the state of the media today, and how, in the last several years, the attitude — and, more importantly, the professionalism — of the once noble Fourth Estate has declined…” And in the Times: relationship fails, equality fails, commune fails.

Two crows fall in love, move in together, start a family. The perfect murder. — ann (@omically) June 25, 2014

Today in Teens: Welcome to the Millennial Star Chamber. In Silicon Valley, teens just cannot goddamn wait to get old and type into a machine all day long.

Did you know that in Canada, it’s a holiday? Today in Tabs Canada Correspondent Karen Ho is here to tell us what our neighbor to the north (or northwest or northeast depending where you are, but definitely not south under any circumstances) is celebrating: