Justin Timberlake Wants You To Listen To Higher-Quality Music

If you’re under the age of 35, chances are you don’t really remember what truly high-definition music is supposed to sound like.

Instead of buying expensive stereo equipment for their homes, the average millennial is glued to his or her laptop, listening to music on Spotify and watching videos on YouTube. While the Internet has made it very convenient to find the latest hit song and listen to it on repeat, the sound quality of that song is going to be pretty darn low. By the time a song ends up in digital audio format, it carries as little as 3% of the original sound waves captured in the studio.

“Digital audio, from the time of its inception, was never a refined technology,” says Larry Ryckman, who has engineered the music of artists like Madonna, Michael Jackson, and Aerosmith. “Digital audio was first created with an algorithm that turned analog sounds from a speaker or headphone and converted it into a digital file. No one has ever stepped up to try to make digital audio sound better at its core.”

This is exactly the problem that Ryckman is trying to tackle today as the CEO and cofounder of AfterMaster, an audio technology company that is hoping to boost digital sound quality.

He’s recruited some of the hottest names in the music business to turn this dream into a reality. Among them are pop sensation Justin Timberlake, who came on as a coowner last November. Another key member of the team is Rodney Jerkins, an eight-time Grammy Award-winning producer with a discography that includes the songs of Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, Whitney Houston, Britney Spears, and the Black Eyed Peas. (Jerkins recently worked on Sam Smith’s award-winning song “Stay With Me.”) Both Jerkins and Timberlake will be helping AfterMaster define its sound, which is a highly subjective process.

Justin Timberlakep Photo: Flickr user Peter Dutton

AfterMaster’s chief engineer and cofounder, Shelly Yakus, is one of the best-known mixers in the industry, having engineered recordings for artists such as John Lennon, Stevie Nicks, Tom Petty, and U2. “Within this team, we think we have a pretty good sense of how music is supposed to sound,” Ryckman says.

So what exactly does AfterMaster do? Its biggest innovation has been to reconfigure the original digital audio algorithm in such a way that sound comes across as more robust. It offers a studio remastering process called ProMaster that is significantly less expensive than similar recording technology on the market, with the aim of democratizing the recording process by allowing independent artists to create music of the highest quality. “We’ve found a way to make all-digital audio louder, clearer, fuller, and deeper,” Ryckman explains. “This is very important because digital audio is basically flat.”