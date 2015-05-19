Stare At Your Walls All Day With This Crazy 3-D Wallpaper

Yes, your walls are moving. Online wallpaper boutique Twenty2 and the Pratt Institute* collaborated on Deep, a collection of wallpaper that works just like a 3-D movie. Throw on a pair of 3-D glasses, and the walls spring to life, with dancing flowers, soaring ships, and more.

The collection includes five different designs. Architect Sarah Strauss’s pattern Falls features wavy black and white lines that seem to weave in and out of each other like ribbons blowing in the breeze. Interior designer Nadia Shaheen was inspired by her time in Norway to create wallpaper from 3-D vikings and ships. LuzElena Wood translates a classic floral motif into three trippy dimensions, Isabell Jansen looked to the forest to create her birch tree-inspired design, and Leticia Pardo’s Whee! wallpaper takes cues from the Red Hot Chili Peppers song of the same name and features a collage of roller coaster drops.

The wallpaper is available for $58 a yard–maybe too pricey for your whole house (not to mention the headaches it might cause) but it could coat the walls in the coolest bathroom ever.

*A previous version of this article referred to Pratt Institute as Pratt University. We regret the error.