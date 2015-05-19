SpaceX Promotes Mars Tourism With A Few Awesome Posters

Just in time to celebrate its approval from NASA to run most of the agency’s scientific space missions, SpaceX posted a few awesomely retro tourism posters for that Mars holiday you may be dreaming about in the future.

The designs tap in that optimistic Star Trek meets The Jetsons, mid-20th-century vision of cool outfits and galactic harmony, featuring slick spacesuits and idyllic conditions. This is not the volatile red planet of the original Total Recall. As vacation spots go, that’s like comparing Sedona with Somalia.

The posters appeared late last week on Flickr and are a cool, subtle move to remind people of the company’s ultimate goal.