The Recommender: Bryan Neilon, Lover Of Ridiculous Things And Also Bicycles

Name: Bryan Neilon Role at Fast Company: Technical director of video—I make sure FastCo Studios continues making award-winning videos by keeping an eye on equipment, video production workflow, the online video player, video syndication, and video metrics/analytics. Pretty much anything tech-y and video-y. Twitter: I never got into the whole twooting thing that the kids do. Titillating Fact: Many years ago, there was no heir to the Kingdom of Ulster . So the king decided to hold a boat race in which the first person to touch land would win the kingdom. My ancestor, upon realizing he was losing, cut off his own hand and threw it on shore, winning the kingdom. Fact. Or possibly myth that my mother passed off to me as fact.

Things he’s loving:

1. Name: XKCD’s “What If” Blog: I love making sense of things, especially ridiculous things. The ever-meticulous Randall Monroe answers readers’ ridiculous questions (What if the moon where a black hole? What if there were a lake on the moon? What if I made a lava lamp out of real lava?) with exquisite scientific and engineering rigor plus a healthy dose of nerdy humor. He also published a book with extra questions/answers he’s been holding out on us.





2. Mass Mosaic: I think it’s best explained through the big picture: the world’s got plenty of stuff you might want or have but the world being so big and all, it’s hard to find a person who needs or has that stuff. Mass Mosaic is a community based online exchange of anything that can be bought or sold or traded or given away. You set up a profile, add a “tile” for each item or service you want or have, enter the terms you want–buy, sell, trade–and the site helps you connect to the people who want or have the things you want or have.

3. Sheldon Brown’s Bicycle Technical Info: I love bicycling and I love information. I’m also prone to getting sucked into technical minutiae–I am a technical director, after all. Sheldon Brown shared these attributes and seems to have made his website (design circa 1995) just for people like me. The site offers volumes of various bicycling related topics exactly the way I want them: quick with the fluff, dense on the highly specific, unambiguous information! Although he’s no longer with us, a few loving authors still post updates in Sheldon’s style.