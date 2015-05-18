8 Showstoppers From The Frieze Art Fair

When the Frieze art fair rolled into New York’s Randall’s Island May 14-16, it brought with it works by more than 1,000 artists from 198 commercial dealers from around the world (and three nonprofit galleries), occupying three football fields’ worth of gallery space.





The fair, which launched here in 2012 as an off-shoot of a London event, has become a major stop on the art circuit (and a premium people-watching spectacle–spotted: Leonardo DiCaprio, Emily Mortimer, Michaels Bloomberg and Ovitz).

If you didn’t get a chance to take it all in, check the gallery above for a rundown of the highlights.