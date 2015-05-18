Everything You Need To Know To Start Writing a Killer Screenplay In One Infographic

Some people get paid to look at screenplays and determine whether they have even the slightest chance of making money. Artistic integrity is all well and good, but readers at studios are strictly prospecting for hits. After a while, many of them decide whether to even bother reading a script before the first page. They can tell just by looking at the title sheet, upside down. We’ve already seen what not to do when writing a screenplay, but a new infographic offers some specifics tips on what to do instead.

“The Science of the Movie Screenplay,” created by Cartridge Discount offers crucial data about length, formatting, and presentation that seems obvious to anyone already involved in movies, but not so to those who just have a killer idea and a lot of ambition. The infographic covers a lot of the ground rules, both for American and British studio standards, and even offers some tips on how to adapt a novel into a screenplay, if that’s the way you want to go. Whether the final product is worth reading at all is up to you, but the advice here will go a long way to making sure it at least gets read.





[via Visual.ly]