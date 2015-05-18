SpaceX’s Retro Posters Will Make You Want To Die On Mars

Conflicted about whether to take a one-way trip to Mars ? Maybe these space tourism posters released on SpaceX’s Flickr page will persuade you. Done up in the sunny retrofuturism of a Jetsons cartoon, they’re all streamlined space trailers and nuclear families bonding over the gorgeous sights of a foreign planet.

SpaceX has achieved renown for blazing through hurdles to commercial space flight. Elon Musk’s aerospace company has won approval from NASA to launch scientific missions and landed coveted government contracts. But SpaceX was originally inspired by Musk’s desire to send people to Mars. Sure such missions may be a ways off, but Musk and company want us to keep the original goal in mind.





The three posters all reference real Martian places humans may one day tour. One features a woman gazing from an alien gondola up at Olympus Mons, the highest mountain on Mars, which is three times as tall as Mt. Everest. Another shows a man with a jetpack flying over the Valles Marineris, a massive chain of canyons on Mars’s surface. The last poster advertises a getaway vacation to Mars’s moons, Phobos and Deimos, where we see our couple watching the Red Planet rising in the sky. Most of us will never visit Mars firsthand. But these posters are the next best thing, inspiring childlike wonder in the possibilities of space exploration.

