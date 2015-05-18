How An Aussie Cancer Charity Interrupted A Game of Thrones Porno With A Very Important Message

Last month was Testicular Cancer Month (didn’t you get our card?) and Australian charity The Blueball Foundation says that Australian men are 21% more likely to get testicular cancer than the rest of us. The disease is 97% curable when detected early, but not enough dudes perform the proper self-fiddle test.

Instead of creating a traditional ad campaign to help raise awareness, the foundation and agency M&C Saatchi Sydney, decided to, um, pull off a new kind of branded content. They teamed with adult film studio Digital Playground to create a PSA that would surprise the 70% of Aussie men who watch porn online.





In the middle of Game of Thrones-themed porno Game of Balls (which debuted to coincide with the season 5 premiere of slightly less porny actual Game of Thrones), star Eva Lovia suddenly takes a break to talk to the camera and demonstrate a proper testicle check on her co-star, then points viewers to the Play With Yourself campaign site.

Despite no traditional PR to tip off the reveal, according to the agency, word of the mid-movie message spread far and wide, nabbing more than 1.5 million views and 200,000 visitors to the site.

Between this and the recent breast exam PSA for the Alcázar Gynecology Institute by DDB Bolivia, maybe porn is now a place where people will actually sit up and pay attention to PSAs.