New Hotel Concept Zoku Promises Socially Focused, Customizable Spaces For “Global Nomads”

The blurring of the lines between business and leisure is the inspiration behind a new hotel concept with crowd sourced design features launched this month by Amsterdam-based startup Zoku .

Part home, part office, Zoku Loft combines the services of a hotel with the social buzz of a local neighborhood, its founders claim. Designed to be suitable for long-term stays of weeks as well as just one or two days, it is living and work space rather than bathroom and bed that take priority in the customizable rooms.

Zoku co-founders Hans Meyer and Marc Jongerius brand the target market for this new hotel concept “global nomads.”

“Driven by advanced technology and a better infrastructure, people from a variety of backgrounds, nationalities and disciplines have become a growing, collaborative, traveling business movement roaming the world,” Meyer explains. Though these people enjoy strong online connections, their offline–real and physical–connections while traveling away from the office and home are often weak, with traditional hotels or serviced apartments often functional, lonely and dull.

“A fundamental aspect of Zoku’s proposition is providing global nomads with a local social life,” he adds.

According to the template for the new hotel, public areas offer a warm welcome, a bar, a living room, a kitchen, co-working spaces and tailor-made retail well-stocked to cater to all users’ practical needs, additional back-up from on-site staff called “sidekicks” and even a local events program.

Meanwhile private areas–the lofts, each with a 25-square-meter floor space–have been designed for hybrid, compact living. Each Zoku Loft is designed around a four-person table, with a fully-equipped kitchen, alcove desk with office supplies, extensive storage and screen-able sleeping space reversing the bed-centric focus of traditional hotel rooms.