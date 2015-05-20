“Mad Men” Theme Composer RJD2 Plans His Next TV Takeover

We finally know that the “falling man” scene in Mad Men‘s title credits never happened in the show, but that image will be forever associated with the television phenomenon, along with the moody theme music that it’s set against.

That song, “A Beautiful Mine,” was composed by electronic musician RJ Krohn, better known as RJD2, and originally released on the 2006 album Magnificent City with rapper Aceyalone (the track used in Mad Men is from a compilation of instrumental versions of the album’s songs). After the show’s success, which was wholly unanticipated at the time that RJD2 agreed to the song’s use, the musician has licensed music primarily for advertising, in addition to releasing albums, with plans to release a collection of music specifically for film and TV.

RJD2 talked with Fast Company about his Mad Men gamble, why you should try everything at least once, and why he’ll never go totally Hollywood.

“A Beautiful Mine” was released long before Mad Men existed. How did that song become the iconic theme, and how did it affect your career?

I’d always been a fan of the rapper Aceyalone, and sometime around 2004 or 2005, we started talking about making a record together. It was long and bordering on awkward; we would talk and talk, and nothing happened. He gave me an ultimatum and said we’re either going to make this record or move on, but we’re not going to talk forever. So we buckled down and made Magnificent City, and put it out. It was just a little underground rap record–neither of us were a big name; I cut my teeth making small-fry rap records. And as a DJ, it’s a nice thing to make an instrumental version of a record–back in the day, that was a highly valued commodity; people didn’t make them as much. So we made an instrumental version.

Shortly after it came out, AMC said they wanted to use it. It was going to be a publishing buyout [as opposed to a license for a single use–AMC would buy all publishing rights to the song]. I was a curious but also reticent because it was a publishing buyout. But everyone else wanted to it, so I just went along with it. The show hadn’t aired, so it was a total gamble. It was a roll of the dice. I didn’t even get to see the pilot or anything, so it was an interesting turn of chance that it ended up being what it was. Going into it, I had no idea what to think, all I knew is that it wasn’t reality TV. I had licensed music to a film or two; the licensing of songs is a thing that I’ve always felt comfortable with. I’m totally happy with how things played out, and I’m honored to be associated with this great piece of art in the field of drama. As a fan, I’m totally honored and humbled. But if I hadn’t been nudged into it, I would probably have passed on it. We were just handing over the song.

The thing is, I’ve always had this ethos of my career that is along the lines of you should try everything once even if it seems like a bad idea. Being in a studio recording, that’s the part of it that is a controlled environment, that’s where I know what to expect. When it comes to the point where you’re releasing it for someone else to hear other than yourself, your degree of control is obviously diminished, you’re no longer working under the auspices of your control. So because I’ve felt like I can’t control this thing, maybe don’t hold onto the steering wheel too tight. Just do it and see what happens.