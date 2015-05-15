“Mindy Project” Joins TV Shows Getting A Second Life Online

It used to be that when network execs pronounced a TV show dead, that was the end of the story. These days, a show getting canceled often just means the start of its next phase, thanks to the magic (and economics) of the Internet.

The Mindy Project is the latest show to make the leap from network TV to web-only series. A week after getting canceled by Fox, Mindy Kaling’s well-loved (but not well-watched) series is officially returning for a fourth season–on Hulu.

Hulu has plenty of data to justify the move. The Mindy Project has been a popular choice on the streaming service since it debuted in 2012. According to Mashable, the majority of the show’s viewership often came from multi-device streaming and views up to seven days after it aired on live TV.

The new deal isn’t a multi-season agreement, as was previously rumored. But for the many rabid fans of The Mindy Project, the upcoming 26-episode run is certainly a step in the right direction.