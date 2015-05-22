Leave Your Smartphone Addiction At Home With This Screenless Device That Only Does Phone Calls

You probably spend more time with a smartphone than anything (or anyone) else: It goes to work with you, waits in line with you at the grocery store, joins you for dinner, and maybe ends up in your bed. And inevitably–as much as you might be addicted to glancing down every few minutes–you’re probably a little sick of it.

That’s why the new Light Phone basically only has one feature. The tiny, credit-card sized phone, designed for taking a break from technology, is dumber than most dumb phones: It can only make calls. Through an app, it links up with your iPhone at home, and forwards any critical calls you might need to take. Otherwise, you pretty much ignore it, and that’s the point.





“We’re not saying people shouldn’t use smartphones at all,” says Kaiwai Tang, who co-founded Light with fellow designer Joe Hollier. “We’re just saying that for certain moments–like taking your kid to the park, having dinner with your wife–those moments we don’t really need notifications from Twitter or Facebook or anything else.”

“It could be as simple as going on a lunch break and not checking your email 10 times at Chipotle,” says Hollier.

The co-founders met at Google’s 30 Weeks incubator, a new program that helps designers create and launch companies. Though they were surrounded by digital technology, the pair didn’t want to make yet another app for disconnecting or focusing.





“We were wondering how we could build a product that actually does the opposite of those apps, and allows people to live in the moment,” says Hollier. “That’s how we started thinking, people could leave their phone at home, but what’s the minimum amount of connectedness?”

The phone doesn’t have a screen or a menu. Critically, it doesn’t let people text–despite the fact that the majority of communication on phones now happens through text messaging, not voice calls. In theory, that means you’ll probably only hear from someone if it’s actually important. And you won’t spend any time staring at your phone, because there’s nothing to see.